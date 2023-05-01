Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) Analysis & Forecast for 2023

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is 8.21% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $283.00 and a high of $398.53 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LLY stock was last observed hovering at around $390.35 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 5.51% off its average median price target of $405.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.38% off the consensus price target high of $485.00 offered by 24 analysts, but current levels are -46.61% lower than the price target low of $270.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $395.86, the stock is 7.31% and 15.52% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.38 million and changing 1.41% at the moment leaves the stock 16.56% off its SMA200. LLY registered 38.85% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 10.62%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.52 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $44.54.

The stock witnessed a 17.86% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.71%, and is 2.76% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.74% over the week and 1.89% over the month.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) has around 39000 employees, a market worth around $371.75B and $27.69B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 62.84 and Fwd P/E is 33.30. Profit margin for the company is 20.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 39.88% and -0.67% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (24.40%).

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) is a “Overweight”. 24 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 16 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Eli Lilly and Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 12.80% this year.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 952.35M, and float is at 947.46M with Short Float at 0.80%.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) Insider Activity

A total of 118 insider transactions have happened at Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 46 and purchases happening 72 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by LILLY ENDOWMENT INC,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that LILLY ENDOWMENT INC sold 130,297 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 06 at a price of $367.27 per share for a total of $47.85 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102.13 million shares.

Eli Lilly and Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 05 that LILLY ENDOWMENT INC (10% Owner) sold a total of 69,703 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 05 and was made at $363.37 per share for $25.33 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 102.26 million shares of the LLY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 03, LILLY ENDOWMENT INC (10% Owner) disposed off 210,000 shares at an average price of $350.49 for $73.6 million. The insider now directly holds 102,333,810 shares of Eli Lilly and Company (LLY).

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading -10.10% down over the past 12 months and Rogers Corporation (ROG) that is -40.96% lower over the same period.