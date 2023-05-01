GeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: WGS) is 3.71% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.22 and a high of $2.51 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The WGS stock was last observed hovering at around $0.27 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $1.13 for the next 12 months. It is also 91.0% off the consensus price target high of $3.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 46.0% higher than the price target low of $0.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.27, the stock is -11.26% and -27.07% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.68 million and changing 1.26% at the moment leaves the stock -63.66% off its SMA200. WGS registered -87.79% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -73.44%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.84 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.37.

The stock witnessed a -7.75% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -34.87%, and is -8.31% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.58% over the week and 11.21% over the month.

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS) has around 1100 employees, a market worth around $215.39M and $234.70M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 24.36% and -89.10% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-221.60%).

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for GeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

GeneDx Holdings Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/14/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -62.20% this year.

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 386.89M, and float is at 198.51M with Short Float at 14.03%.

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS) Insider Activity

A total of 31 insider transactions have happened at GeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by White Karen Ann,the company’sChief People Officer. SEC filings show that White Karen Ann sold 2,015 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 26 at a price of $0.29 per share for a total of $582.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56205.0 shares.

GeneDx Holdings Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 20 that Saad Kareem (Chief Transformation Officer) sold a total of 5,338 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 20 and was made at $0.31 per share for $1659.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.2 million shares of the WGS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 03, Saad Kareem (Chief Transformation Officer) disposed off 2,776 shares at an average price of $0.34 for $941.0. The insider now directly holds 184,659 shares of GeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS).