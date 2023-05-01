Is Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) a good stock to buy now?

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) is -4.53% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.82 and a high of $27.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CLF stock was last observed hovering at around $15.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.21% off its average median price target of $22.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.04% off the consensus price target high of $27.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are 15.96% higher than the price target low of $18.30 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.38, the stock is -9.94% and -17.13% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.49 million and changing 1.38% at the moment leaves the stock -10.56% off its SMA200. CLF registered -43.95% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 4.20%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.58 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.62.

The stock witnessed a -14.32% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -28.86%, and is -3.15% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.82% over the week and 3.57% over the month.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) has around 27000 employees, a market worth around $7.81B and $22.33B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.18 and Fwd P/E is 7.06. Profit margin for the company is 2.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 30.06% and -45.05% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.80%).

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/21/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -52.50% this year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 515.00M, and float is at 508.25M with Short Float at 5.91%.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) Insider Activity

A total of 36 insider transactions have happened at Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 24 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Yocum Arlene M,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Yocum Arlene M bought 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 28 at a price of $15.14 per share for a total of $22703.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 83454.0 shares.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 27 that GONCALVES LOURENCO (Chairman, President & CEO) bought a total of 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 27 and was made at $14.96 per share for $1.5 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.46 million shares of the CLF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 27, Koci Keith (EVP & President, CC Services) acquired 7,300 shares at an average price of $14.87 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 383,358 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF).

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Nucor Corporation (NUE) that is trading -6.80% down over the past 12 months.