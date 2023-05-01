Is Medtronic plc (MDT) a good stock to buy now?

Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT) is 17.02% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $75.76 and a high of $107.64 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MDT stock was last observed hovering at around $91.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.43% off its average median price target of $89.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 12.55% off the consensus price target high of $104.00 offered by 30 analysts, but current levels are -15.13% lower than the price target low of $79.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $90.95, the stock is 9.42% and 11.17% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.28 million and changing -0.47% at the moment leaves the stock 8.37% off its SMA200. MDT registered -14.71% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 6.54%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.48 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.84.

The stock witnessed a 15.02% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.14%, and is 6.09% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.74% over the week and 1.90% over the month.

Medtronic plc (MDT) has around 95000 employees, a market worth around $121.57B and $30.77B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 29.90 and Fwd P/E is 17.40. Profit margin for the company is 13.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.04% and -15.51% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.90%).

Medtronic plc (MDT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Medtronic plc (MDT) is a “Overweight”. 30 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 14 rate it as a Hold and 5 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Medtronic plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/22/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 44.20% this year.

Medtronic plc (MDT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.33B, and float is at 1.33B with Short Float at 0.62%.

Medtronic plc (MDT) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Medtronic plc (MDT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Medtronic plc,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that Medtronic plc bought 6,835 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 30 at a price of $9.28 per share for a total of $63436.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5.0 million shares.

Medtronic plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 13 that Salmon Sean (EVP & President Cardiovascular) sold a total of 16,631 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 13 and was made at $80.50 per share for $1.34 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 36088.0 shares of the MDT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 14, TEN HOEDT ROB (EVP and Pres. Global Regions) disposed off 2,404 shares at an average price of $81.54 for $0.2 million. The insider now directly holds 43,483 shares of Medtronic plc (MDT).

Medtronic plc (MDT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading -10.10% down over the past 12 months and Danaher Corporation (DHR) that is -6.09% lower over the same period. Abbott Laboratories (ABT) is -5.35% down on the 1-year trading charts.