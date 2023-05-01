Marvell Technology Inc. (MRVL) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Marvell Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVL) is 6.59% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $33.75 and a high of $63.11 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MRVL stock was last observed hovering at around $38.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.85% off its average median price target of $54.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 60.52% off the consensus price target high of $100.00 offered by 30 analysts, but current levels are 12.27% higher than the price target low of $45.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $39.48, the stock is -1.74% and -4.63% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.66 million and changing 2.20% at the moment leaves the stock -9.80% off its SMA200. MRVL registered -30.39% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 1.88%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.36 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $22.85.

The stock witnessed a -7.54% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.78%, and is 1.18% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.76% over the week and 3.10% over the month.

Marvell Technology Inc. (MRVL) has around 7418 employees, a market worth around $32.96B and $5.92B in sales. Fwd P/E is 17.13. Profit margin for the company is -2.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.98% and -37.44% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.10%).

Marvell Technology Inc. (MRVL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Marvell Technology Inc. (MRVL) is a “Buy”. 30 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 25 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Marvell Technology Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/25/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 63.70% this year.

Marvell Technology Inc. (MRVL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 854.10M, and float is at 845.29M with Short Float at 1.90%.

Marvell Technology Inc. (MRVL) Insider Activity

A total of 82 insider transactions have happened at Marvell Technology Inc. (MRVL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 44 and purchases happening 38 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Christman Dan,the company’sEVP, Storage Products Group. SEC filings show that Christman Dan sold 6,778 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 09 at a price of $46.05 per share for a total of $0.31 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85425.0 shares.

Marvell Technology Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 02 that Tamer Ford (Director) sold a total of 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 02 and was made at $48.00 per share for $4.8 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.22 million shares of the MRVL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 02, Koopmans Chris (EVP, Chief Operations Officer) disposed off 8,000 shares at an average price of $48.00 for $0.38 million. The insider now directly holds 113,658 shares of Marvell Technology Inc. (MRVL).

Marvell Technology Inc. (MRVL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) that is trading 50.69% up over the past 12 months and Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) that is 11.97% higher over the same period. QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) is -13.55% down on the 1-year trading charts.