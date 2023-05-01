Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) 2023 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 14.47% Upside

Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE: MRK) is 4.07% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $83.05 and a high of $116.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MRK stock was last observed hovering at around $115.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.31% off its average median price target of $125.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.47% off the consensus price target high of $135.00 offered by 28 analysts, but current levels are -13.21% lower than the price target low of $102.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $115.47, the stock is 2.25% and 5.41% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.19 million and changing 0.27% at the moment leaves the stock 14.09% off its SMA200. MRK registered 36.80% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 17.34%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.22 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.53.

The stock witnessed a 10.06% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.57%, and is 0.09% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.08% over the week and 1.77% over the month.

Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) has around 69000 employees, a market worth around $292.24B and $57.87B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.55 and Fwd P/E is 13.69. Profit margin for the company is 26.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 39.04% and -1.19% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.90%).

Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) is a “Overweight”. 28 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 16 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Merck & Co. Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 17.40% this year.

Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.54B, and float is at 2.53B with Short Float at 0.84%.

Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) Insider Activity

A total of 57 insider transactions have happened at Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 29 and purchases happening 28 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Davis Robert M,the company’sChairman, CEO & President. SEC filings show that Davis Robert M sold 143,329 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 28 at a price of $114.93 per share for a total of $16.47 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.27 million shares.

Merck & Co. Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 13 that Chattopadhyay Sanat (Exe V-P & Pres. MMD) sold a total of 134,055 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 13 and was made at $115.07 per share for $15.43 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the MRK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 15, Romanelli Joseph (President, Human Health Int?l) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $108.22 for $0.54 million. The insider now directly holds 20,284 shares of Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK).

Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading -10.10% down over the past 12 months and Pfizer Inc. (PFE) that is -21.81% lower over the same period.