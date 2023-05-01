Positives for Golden Sun Education Group Limited (GSUN) as stock gains in recent trading

Golden Sun Education Group Limited (NASDAQ: GSUN) is 22.73% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.94 and a high of $95.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GSUN stock was last observed hovering at around $1.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.32%.

Currently trading at $1.35, the stock is 0.93% and -19.79% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 24.14 million and changing 30.71% at the moment leaves the stock -90.29% off its SMA200. GSUN registered a loss of -94.52% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.77 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$6.05.

The stock witnessed a -17.68% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.78%, and is 6.30% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 21.43% over the week and 12.30% over the month.

Golden Sun Education Group Limited (GSUN) has around 377 employees, a market worth around $24.78M and $10.81M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 43.62% and -98.58% from its 52-week high.

.

Golden Sun Education Group Limited (GSUN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 18.36M, and float is at 11.60M with Short Float at 6.30%.