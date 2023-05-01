Siebert Financial Corp. (SIEB) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 87.50% Change This Year

Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: SIEB) is 87.50% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.20 and a high of $2.36 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SIEB stock was last observed hovering at around $1.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.56%.

Currently trading at $2.55, the stock is 35.40% and 40.36% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 12.57 million and changing 28.14% at the moment leaves the stock 53.00% off its SMA200. SIEB registered 13.84% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 61.39%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.70 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$12.23.

The stock witnessed a 32.81% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 46.55%, and is 29.11% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.84% over the week and 5.15% over the month.

Siebert Financial Corp. (SIEB) has around 117 employees, a market worth around $64.69M and $50.10M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -4.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 112.50% and 8.05% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.60%).

Siebert Financial Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/14/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -138.00% this year.

Siebert Financial Corp. (SIEB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 32.38M, and float is at 11.52M with Short Float at 0.61%.

Siebert Financial Corp. (SIEB) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Siebert Financial Corp. (SIEB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 1 times.

Siebert Financial Corp. (SIEB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF) that is trading -9.85% down over the past 12 months and LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) that is 9.76% higher over the same period. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (OPY) is 16.30% up on the 1-year trading charts.