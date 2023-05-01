Snap Inc. (SNAP) Analysis & Forecast for 2023

Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) is -2.68% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.33 and a high of $30.37 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SNAP stock was last observed hovering at around $10.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.79% off its average median price target of $9.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 45.56% off the consensus price target high of $16.00 offered by 41 analysts, but current levels are -45.17% lower than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.71, the stock is -17.87% and -18.26% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 95.59 million and changing -17.05% at the moment leaves the stock -17.35% off its SMA200. SNAP registered -67.85% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -9.08%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.68 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$14.39.

The stock witnessed a -19.20% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -20.16%, and is -12.99% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.70% over the week and 4.18% over the month.

Snap Inc. (SNAP) has around 5288 employees, a market worth around $16.60B and $4.60B in sales. Fwd P/E is 35.70. Profit margin for the company is -24.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 18.83% and -71.32% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-22.50%).

Snap Inc. (SNAP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Snap Inc. (SNAP) is a “Hold”. 41 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 32 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Snap Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/25/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -184.00% this year.

Snap Inc. (SNAP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.57B, and float is at 1.21B with Short Float at 4.72%.

Snap Inc. (SNAP) Insider Activity

A total of 43 insider transactions have happened at Snap Inc. (SNAP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 29 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Morrow Rebecca,the company’sCAO. SEC filings show that Morrow Rebecca sold 5,617 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 17 at a price of $10.69 per share for a total of $60031.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.25 million shares.

Snap Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 31 that O’Sullivan Michael J. (General Counsel) sold a total of 13,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 31 and was made at $11.13 per share for $0.14 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.48 million shares of the SNAP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 16, Hunter Jerry James (Chief Operating Officer) disposed off 69,753 shares at an average price of $10.95 for $0.76 million. The insider now directly holds 4,869,447 shares of Snap Inc. (SNAP).

Snap Inc. (SNAP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Apple Inc. (AAPL) that is trading 8.37% up over the past 12 months and Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) that is 8.49% higher over the same period. Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is -6.08% down on the 1-year trading charts.