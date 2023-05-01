Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:LUV Stock Is Going Next

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) is -10.04% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $28.81 and a high of $48.18 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LUV stock was last observed hovering at around $29.88 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.41% off its average median price target of $39.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 52.67% off the consensus price target high of $64.00 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are 5.34% higher than the price target low of $32.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $30.29, the stock is -4.95% and -5.85% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.98 million and changing 1.37% at the moment leaves the stock -14.58% off its SMA200. LUV registered -34.07% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -11.87%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.70 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.97.

The stock witnessed a -3.66% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.42%, and is -5.79% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.08% over the week and 2.62% over the month.

Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) has around 66656 employees, a market worth around $17.78B and $24.83B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 30.53 and Fwd P/E is 8.00. Profit margin for the company is 3.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 5.14% and -37.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.40%).

Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) is a “Overweight”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Southwest Airlines Co. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -47.70% this year.

Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 593.00M, and float is at 592.58M with Short Float at 2.28%.

Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MONTFORD JOHN T,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that MONTFORD JOHN T sold 2,250 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 10 at a price of $38.87 per share for a total of $87458.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21046.0 shares.

Southwest Airlines Co. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 27 that MONTFORD JOHN T (Director) sold a total of 2,300 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 27 and was made at $45.70 per share for $0.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 23296.0 shares of the LUV stock.

Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) that is trading -20.41% down over the past 12 months and United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) that is -12.89% lower over the same period. American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) is -28.10% down on the 1-year trading charts.