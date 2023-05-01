StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) Analysis & Forecast for 2023

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ: STNE) is 30.51% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.81 and a high of $12.63 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The STNE stock was last observed hovering at around $11.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.52% off its average median price target of $64.68 for the next 12 months. It is also 85.74% off the consensus price target high of $86.38 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are 61.32% higher than the price target low of $31.85 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.32, the stock is 15.76% and 27.30% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.12 million and changing 4.41% at the moment leaves the stock 23.06% off its SMA200. STNE registered 29.68% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 20.55%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.28 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.64.

The stock witnessed a 30.37% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.85%, and is 4.94% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.05% over the week and 5.21% over the month.

StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) has around 15485 employees, a market worth around $3.69B and $9.34B in sales. Fwd P/E is 2.87. Distance from 52-week low is 80.86% and -2.47% from its 52-week high.

StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) is a “Hold”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 13 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

StoneCo Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/16/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 85.30% this year.

StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 312.60M, and float is at 247.66M with Short Float at 7.07%.