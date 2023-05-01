T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is 2.79% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $120.90 and a high of $154.38 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TMUS stock was last observed hovering at around $149.94 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -6.04% off its average median price target of $180.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.04% off the consensus price target high of $225.00 offered by 30 analysts, but current levels are 2.77% higher than the price target low of $148.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $143.90, the stock is -2.92% and -1.07% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.43 million and changing -4.03% at the moment leaves the stock 0.13% off its SMA200. TMUS registered 10.83% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 2.17%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.57 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.09.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 0.06% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.93%, and is -1.59% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.76% over the week and 1.34% over the month.

T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) has around 71000 employees, a market worth around $182.83B and $79.57B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 61.89 and Fwd P/E is 14.96. Profit margin for the company is 4.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.02% and -6.79% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.00%).

T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) is a “Buy”. 30 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 23 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

T-Mobile US Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -3.80% this year.

T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.22B, and float is at 589.74M with Short Float at 5.31%.

T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) Insider Activity

A total of 60 insider transactions have happened at T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 44 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ray Neville R,the company’sPresident, Technology. SEC filings show that Ray Neville R sold 46,202 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 11 at a price of $150.08 per share for a total of $6.93 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.25 million shares.

T-Mobile US Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 10 that Ray Neville R (President, Technology) sold a total of 700 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 10 and was made at $150.00 per share for $0.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.3 million shares of the TMUS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 05, Osvaldik Peter (EVP & CFO) disposed off 20,000 shares at an average price of $150.00 for $3.0 million. The insider now directly holds 80,476 shares of T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS).

T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) that is trading -19.87% down over the past 12 months and AT&T Inc. (T) that is -7.34% lower over the same period.