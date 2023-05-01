These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for AGBA Group Holding Limited (AGBA)

AGBA Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ: AGBA) is 50.00% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.31 and a high of $11.81 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AGBA stock was last observed hovering at around $1.69 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.62%.

Currently trading at $2.31, the stock is 32.96% and 17.79% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 31.39 million and changing 36.69% at the moment leaves the stock -62.92% off its SMA200. AGBA registered -79.08% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -79.90%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.85 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$3.17.

The stock witnessed a 19.69% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.21%, and is 15.50% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 41.71% over the week and 21.05% over the month.

AGBA Group Holding Limited (AGBA) has around 152 employees, a market worth around $100.69M and $31.08M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 76.32% and -80.44% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (385.20%).

.

AGBA Group Holding Limited (AGBA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 59.58M, and float is at 3.86M with Short Float at 1.24%.

AGBA Group Holding Limited (AGBA) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at AGBA Group Holding Limited (AGBA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.