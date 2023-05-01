These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DNA) is -27.81% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.16 and a high of $4.91 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DNA stock was last observed hovering at around $1.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04% off its average median price target of $3.20 for the next 12 months. It is also 89.83% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 30.29% higher than the price target low of $1.75 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.22, the stock is -4.20% and -9.47% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 12.46 million and changing 3.39% at the moment leaves the stock -44.06% off its SMA200. DNA registered -64.43% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -56.12%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.99 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.92.

The stock witnessed a -3.94% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -37.11%, and is -6.87% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.72% over the week and 7.26% over the month.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA) has around 1292 employees, a market worth around $2.45B and $477.70M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 5.17% and -75.15% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-124.50%).

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/15/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 6.80% this year.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.86B, and float is at 983.79M with Short Float at 20.00%.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA) Insider Activity

A total of 407 insider transactions have happened at Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 379 and purchases happening 28 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kelly Jason R,the company’s. SEC filings show that Kelly Jason R sold 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 27 at a price of $1.18 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10.89 million shares.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 27 that Shetty Reshma P. () sold a total of 37,650 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 27 and was made at $1.18 per share for $44502.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 13.65 million shares of the DNA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 27, Canton Barry (10% Owner) disposed off 37,650 shares at an average price of $1.18 for $44502.0. The insider now directly holds 13,654,644 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA).