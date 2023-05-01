These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Meta Platforms Inc. (META)

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: META) is 99.70% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $88.09 and a high of $241.68 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The META stock was last observed hovering at around $238.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.76% off its average median price target of $278.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.34% off the consensus price target high of $350.00 offered by 56 analysts, but current levels are -140.32% lower than the price target low of $100.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $240.32, the stock is 11.61% and 21.38% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 39.23 million and changing 0.74% at the moment leaves the stock 54.80% off its SMA200. META registered 37.36% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 85.12%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.13 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.41.

The stock witnessed a 17.03% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 58.38%, and is 12.88% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.02% over the week and 2.18% over the month.

Meta Platforms Inc. (META) has around 77114 employees, a market worth around $611.99B and $117.35B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 28.84 and Fwd P/E is 17.78. Profit margin for the company is 18.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 172.81% and -0.56% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.20%).

Meta Platforms Inc. (META) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Meta Platforms Inc. (META) is a “Overweight”. 56 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 7 think it is a “Overweight”. 35 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Meta Platforms Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/26/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -33.60% this year.

Meta Platforms Inc. (META) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.59B, and float is at 2.18B with Short Float at 1.29%.

Meta Platforms Inc. (META) Insider Activity

A total of 152 insider transactions have happened at Meta Platforms Inc. (META) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 62 and purchases happening 90 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Newstead Jennifer,the company’sChief Legal Officer. SEC filings show that Newstead Jennifer sold 393 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 25 at a price of $210.93 per share for a total of $82895.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28581.0 shares.

Meta Platforms Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 18 that Newstead Jennifer (Chief Legal Officer) sold a total of 393 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 18 and was made at $219.94 per share for $86436.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 28974.0 shares of the META stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 11, Newstead Jennifer (Chief Legal Officer) disposed off 393 shares at an average price of $215.84 for $84825.0. The insider now directly holds 29,367 shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (META).

Meta Platforms Inc. (META): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Apple Inc. (AAPL) that is trading 8.37% up over the past 12 months and Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) that is 8.49% higher over the same period. Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) is -5.91% down on the 1-year trading charts.