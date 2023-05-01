Things appear to be looking up for BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BBAI) is 330.46% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.58 and a high of $11.61 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BBAI stock was last observed hovering at around $2.82 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08% off its average median price target of $4.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.56% off the consensus price target high of $4.50 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 35.56% higher than the price target low of $4.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.90, the stock is 3.44% and 8.42% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.14 million and changing 2.84% at the moment leaves the stock 44.97% off its SMA200. BBAI registered -72.64% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 150.00%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.79 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$5.81.

The stock witnessed a 43.56% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.83%, and is 3.20% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.50% over the week and 19.13% over the month.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI) has around 649 employees, a market worth around $402.81M and $155.00M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -78.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 400.00% and -75.02% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-69.50%).

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/18/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 17.50% this year.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 126.48M, and float is at 17.38M with Short Float at 21.87%.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI) Insider Activity

A total of 31 insider transactions have happened at BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Katz Avi S,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Katz Avi S sold 266,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 17 at a price of $1.84 per share for a total of $0.49 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.9 million shares.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 17 that Dinu Raluca (Director) sold a total of 266,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 17 and was made at $1.84 per share for $0.49 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.9 million shares of the BBAI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 16, Katz Avi S (Director) disposed off 33,400 shares at an average price of $1.71 for $57114.0. The insider now directly holds 1,135,507 shares of BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI).