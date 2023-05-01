Wayfair Inc. (W) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE: W) is 5.90% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $28.11 and a high of $91.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The W stock was last observed hovering at around $36.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.65% off its average median price target of $44.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 67.75% off the consensus price target high of $108.00 offered by 37 analysts, but current levels are -24.39% lower than the price target low of $28.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $34.83, the stock is -1.59% and -5.84% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.0 million and changing -4.52% at the moment leaves the stock -19.02% off its SMA200. W registered -54.34% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -0.80%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.56 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$7.41.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 4.34% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -45.36%, and is -5.53% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.55% over the week and 6.03% over the month.

Wayfair Inc. (W) has around 15745 employees, a market worth around $4.03B and $12.22B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -10.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 23.91% and -62.12% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-221.50%).

Wayfair Inc. (W) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Wayfair Inc. (W) is a “Hold”. 37 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 19 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 4 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Wayfair Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -896.90% this year.

Wayfair Inc. (W) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 106.00M, and float is at 72.78M with Short Float at 33.07%.

Wayfair Inc. (W) Insider Activity

A total of 98 insider transactions have happened at Wayfair Inc. (W) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 47 and purchases happening 51 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Tan Fiona,the company’sChief Technology Officer. SEC filings show that Tan Fiona sold 7,375 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 04 at a price of $35.44 per share for a total of $0.26 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55741.0 shares.

Wayfair Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 04 that Gulliver Kate (CFO and Chief Admin Officer) sold a total of 6,581 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 04 and was made at $35.41 per share for $0.23 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 31119.0 shares of the W stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 04, Oblak Steve (Chief Commercial Officer) disposed off 5,346 shares at an average price of $35.52 for $0.19 million. The insider now directly holds 194,201 shares of Wayfair Inc. (W).

Wayfair Inc. (W): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Conn’s Inc. (CONN) that is trading -69.44% down over the past 12 months and Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (BOOT) that is -21.81% lower over the same period.