What should you know before buying stock in ConocoPhillips (COP)

ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) is -12.27% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $76.24 and a high of $136.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The COP stock was last observed hovering at around $101.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.66% off its average median price target of $134.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 38.39% off the consensus price target high of $167.00 offered by 30 analysts, but current levels are -11.84% lower than the price target low of $92.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $102.89, the stock is -1.74% and -0.24% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.64 million and changing 1.64% at the moment leaves the stock -5.79% off its SMA200. COP registered 14.43% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -17.70%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.66 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.54.

The stock witnessed a 3.15% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.25%, and is 0.62% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.41% over the week and 2.19% over the month.

ConocoPhillips (COP) has around 9500 employees, a market worth around $122.68B and $78.49B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.07 and Fwd P/E is 9.53. Profit margin for the company is 23.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 34.96% and -24.78% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (26.10%).

ConocoPhillips (COP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ConocoPhillips (COP) is a “Overweight”. 30 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 20 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ConocoPhillips is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 140.30% this year.

ConocoPhillips (COP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.24B, and float is at 1.21B with Short Float at 1.00%.

ConocoPhillips (COP) Insider Activity

A total of 69 insider transactions have happened at ConocoPhillips (COP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 41 and purchases happening 28 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by WALKER R A,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that WALKER R A bought 4,800 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 22 at a price of $103.00 per share for a total of $0.49 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 27600.0 shares.

ConocoPhillips disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 22 that WALKER R A (Director) bought a total of 1,200 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 22 and was made at $103.00 per share for $0.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6900.0 shares of the COP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 17, WALKER R A (Director) acquired 4,800 shares at an average price of $104.50 for $0.5 million. The insider now directly holds 22,800 shares of ConocoPhillips (COP).

ConocoPhillips (COP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) that is 39.82% higher over the past 12 months. Chevron Corporation (CVX) is 7.90% up on the 1-year trading charts.