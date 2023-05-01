Why Riot Platforms Inc. (RIOT) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Riot Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) is 252.80% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.25 and a high of $14.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RIOT stock was last observed hovering at around $11.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.12% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.65% off the consensus price target high of $17.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -99.33% lower than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.96, the stock is 7.40% and 38.45% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 21.83 million and changing 1.01% at the moment leaves the stock 77.39% off its SMA200. RIOT registered 8.93% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 69.41%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.75 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $171.47.

The stock witnessed a 29.58% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 88.94%, and is 13.69% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.27% over the week and 9.44% over the month.

Riot Platforms Inc. (RIOT) has around 489 employees, a market worth around $1.98B and $259.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 268.00% and -17.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-43.50%).

Riot Platforms Inc. (RIOT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Riot Platforms Inc. (RIOT) is a “Buy”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Riot Platforms Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/21/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 87.70% this year.

Riot Platforms Inc. (RIOT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 156.05M, and float is at 154.57M with Short Float at 20.66%.

Riot Platforms Inc. (RIOT) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at Riot Platforms Inc. (RIOT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by D’Ambrosio Lance Varro,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that D’Ambrosio Lance Varro sold 26,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 17 at a price of $12.51 per share for a total of $0.33 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43441.0 shares.

Riot Platforms Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 17 that D’Ambrosio Lance Varro (Director) sold a total of 26,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 17 and was made at $6.39 per share for $0.17 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 69441.0 shares of the RIOT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 15, Jackman William Richard (EVP & General Counsel) disposed off 25,000 shares at an average price of $4.00 for $100000.0. The insider now directly holds 1,018,389 shares of Riot Platforms Inc. (RIOT).

Riot Platforms Inc. (RIOT): Who are the competitors?

OraSure Technologies Inc. (OSUR) is 11.29% up on the 1-year trading charts.