Why should you keep an eye on General Electric Company (GE)?

General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) is 51.37% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $46.77 and a high of $102.01 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GE stock was last observed hovering at around $98.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.91% off its average median price target of $109.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.53% off the consensus price target high of $120.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -9.97% lower than the price target low of $90.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $98.97, the stock is 2.67% and 8.36% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.02 million and changing 0.93% at the moment leaves the stock 41.41% off its SMA200. GE registered 62.17% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 68.07%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.36 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.91.

The stock witnessed a 5.22% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 18.91%, and is -0.54% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.56% over the week and 1.71% over the month.

General Electric Company (GE) has around 172000 employees, a market worth around $106.91B and $74.00B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.47 and Fwd P/E is 24.75. Profit margin for the company is 11.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 111.63% and -2.98% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.20%).

General Electric Company (GE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for General Electric Company (GE) is a “Overweight”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

General Electric Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/25/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 116.30% this year.

General Electric Company (GE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.09B, and float is at 1.08B with Short Float at 1.52%.

General Electric Company (GE) Insider Activity

A total of 30 insider transactions have happened at General Electric Company (GE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Pecresse Jerome,the company’sSenior Vice President. SEC filings show that Pecresse Jerome sold 1,442 shares of the company’s common stock on May 11 at a price of $74.13 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15943.0 shares.

General Electric Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 06 that Reynolds Paula Rosput (Director) bought a total of 1,200 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 06 and was made at $77.65 per share for $93180.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5563.0 shares of the GE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 06, GENERAL ELECTRIC CO (10% Owner) disposed off 72,025,826 shares at an average price of $34.45 for $2.48 billion. The insider now directly holds 3,931,363 shares of General Electric Company (GE).

General Electric Company (GE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Honeywell International Inc. (HON) that is trading 7.24% up over the past 12 months. Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) is 1.07% up on the 1-year trading charts.