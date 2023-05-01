Why U Power Limited (UCAR) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

U Power Limited (NASDAQ: UCAR) is -84.28% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.99 and a high of $75.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The UCAR stock was last observed hovering at around $5.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.41%.

Currently trading at $6.79, the stock is -44.24% and -44.24% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 18.46 million and changing 26.21% at the moment leaves the stock -44.24% off its SMA200.

U Power Limited (UCAR) has around 115 employees, a market worth around $281.99M and $1.70M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 70.18% and -90.95% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-20.60%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -651.30% this year.

U Power Limited (UCAR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 52.42M, and float is at 14.27M with Short Float at -.