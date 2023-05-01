Will NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) is 89.88% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $108.13 and a high of $281.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NVDA stock was last observed hovering at around $272.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 5.23% off its average median price target of $300.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.83% off the consensus price target high of $355.00 offered by 47 analysts, but current levels are -58.57% lower than the price target low of $175.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $277.49, the stock is 2.16% and 9.52% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 29.14 million and changing 1.92% at the moment leaves the stock 51.68% off its SMA200. NVDA registered 50.69% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 115.18%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $24.83 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $111.88.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 2.84% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 36.26%, and is 2.32% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.93% over the week and 2.68% over the month.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) has around 26196 employees, a market worth around $672.48B and $26.97B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 159.39 and Fwd P/E is 45.86. Profit margin for the company is 16.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 156.63% and -1.28% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.30%).

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is a “Overweight”. 47 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 13 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 31 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NVIDIA Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/17/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -54.70% this year.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.46B, and float is at 2.36B with Short Float at 1.43%.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) Insider Activity

A total of 61 insider transactions have happened at NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 45 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by HUDSON DAWN E,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that HUDSON DAWN E sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 30 at a price of $274.55 per share for a total of $1.37 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85350.0 shares.

NVIDIA Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 13 that Kress Colette (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 13 and was made at $229.29 per share for $1.38 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.56 million shares of the NVDA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 27, PERRY MARK L (Director) disposed off 20,000 shares at an average price of $236.37 for $4.73 million. The insider now directly holds 140,000 shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA).

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) that is 11.97% higher over the past 12 months. QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) is -13.55% down on the 1-year trading charts.