Agenus Inc. (AGEN) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ: AGEN) is -37.08% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.25 and a high of $3.37 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AGEN stock was last observed hovering at around $1.51 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $7.85 for the next 12 months. It is also 81.81% off the consensus price target high of $8.30 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 74.36% higher than the price target low of $5.89 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.51, the stock is -3.02% and -10.84% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.26 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock -36.06% off its SMA200. AGEN registered -22.96% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -38.11%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.27 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$1.98.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 4.14% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -40.78%, and is -13.22% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.53% over the week and 8.77% over the month.

Agenus Inc. (AGEN) has around 533 employees, a market worth around $498.80M and $98.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 20.80% and -55.19% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (650.10%).

Agenus Inc. (AGEN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Agenus Inc. (AGEN) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -641.50% this year.

Agenus Inc. (AGEN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 304.46M, and float is at 255.86M with Short Float at 9.47%.

Agenus Inc. (AGEN) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Agenus Inc. (AGEN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Agenus Inc. (AGEN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading -10.83% down over the past 12 months and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) that is -11.40% lower over the same period.