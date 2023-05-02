Analysts suggest IMAC Holdings Inc. (BACK) could spike 90.67% in a year

IMAC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BACK) is -29.82% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.10 and a high of $1.28 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BACK stock was last observed hovering at around $0.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $1.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 90.67% off the consensus price target high of $1.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 90.67% higher than the price target low of $1.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.14, the stock is -0.74% and -17.66% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.83 million and changing 4.87% at the moment leaves the stock -63.08% off its SMA200. BACK registered -82.50% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -65.00%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.59 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.58.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 2.12% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -57.78%, and is -3.91% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.40% over the week and 21.01% over the month.

IMAC Holdings Inc. (BACK) has around 85 employees, a market worth around $4.84M and $16.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 40.00% and -89.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-373.10%).

IMAC Holdings Inc. (BACK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for IMAC Holdings Inc. (BACK) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

IMAC Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/18/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -38.60% this year.

IMAC Holdings Inc. (BACK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 32.50M, and float is at 26.47M with Short Float at 4.36%.

IMAC Holdings Inc. (BACK) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at IMAC Holdings Inc. (BACK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.