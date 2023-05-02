Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS) Is Up 60.36% in 2023 With Lots of Room to Run

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: APLS) is 60.36% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $33.32 and a high of $90.68 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The APLS stock was last observed hovering at around $83.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.51%.

Currently trading at $82.92, the stock is 2.55% and 17.71% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.35 million and changing -0.61% at the moment leaves the stock 39.64% off its SMA200. APLS registered 84.80% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 39.97%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $111.71 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$13.65.

The stock witnessed a 25.60% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 57.22%, and is -6.59% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.13% over the week and 3.78% over the month.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS) has around 767 employees, a market worth around $9.56B and $75.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 148.86% and -8.56% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-103.40%).

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/07/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 30.50% this year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 110.63M, and float is at 93.55M with Short Float at 13.18%.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS) Insider Activity

A total of 137 insider transactions have happened at Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 80 and purchases happening 57 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Francois Cedric,the company’sChief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Francois Cedric sold 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 18 at a price of $82.02 per share for a total of $2.46 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.64 million shares.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 17 that Machiels Alec (Director) sold a total of 1,250 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 17 and was made at $81.05 per share for $0.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.27 million shares of the APLS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 10, Deschatelets Pascal (Chief Scientific Officer) disposed off 12,000 shares at an average price of $78.21 for $0.94 million. The insider now directly holds 1,027,313 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS).

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS): Who are the competitors?

McKesson Corporation (MCK) is 10.42% up on the 1-year trading charts.