Are we looking at the next big move in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY)?

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE: HMY) is 33.53% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.93 and a high of $4.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HMY stock was last observed hovering at around $4.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07%.

Currently trading at $4.54, the stock is 1.81% and 18.02% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.21 million and changing -1.52% at the moment leaves the stock 36.76% off its SMA200. HMY registered 8.35% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 58.74%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.07 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.61.

The stock witnessed a 8.61% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 28.98%, and is 0.89% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.55% over the week and 3.40% over the month.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) has around 37609 employees, a market worth around $2.83B and $2.33B in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 134.63% and -5.22% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.10%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -120.80% this year.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 616.53M, and float is at 434.47M with Short Float at 1.13%.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Gold Fields Limited (GFI) that is trading 12.88% up over the past 12 months and AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) that is 27.98% higher over the same period. DRDGOLD Limited (DRD) is 29.61% up on the 1-year trading charts.