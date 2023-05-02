Are we looking at the next big move in ING Groep N.V. (ING)?

ING Groep N.V. (NYSE: ING) is 1.07% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.14 and a high of $14.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ING stock was last observed hovering at around $12.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.08%.

Currently trading at $12.30, the stock is -2.58% and -3.71% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.58 million and changing -0.65% at the moment leaves the stock 8.67% off its SMA200. ING registered 32.63% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 25.38%.

The stock witnessed a 3.71% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.58%, and is -5.60% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.95% over the week and 1.39% over the month.

ING Groep N.V. (ING) has around 60778 employees, a market worth around $45.24B and $31.39B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.93 and Fwd P/E is 6.58. Distance from 52-week low is 51.11% and -16.44% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.20%).

ING Groep N.V. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -17.40% this year.

ING Groep N.V. (ING) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 3.73B, and float is at 3.73B with Short Float at 0.08%.

ING Groep N.V. (ING): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include KB Financial Group Inc. (KB) that is trading -20.91% down over the past 12 months and Credicorp Ltd. (BAP) that is -1.67% lower over the same period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) is 14.48% up on the 1-year trading charts.