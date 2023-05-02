Are we looking at the next big move in The AES Corporation (AES)?

The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES) is -19.47% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.62 and a high of $29.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AES stock was last observed hovering at around $23.66 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.5% off its average median price target of $30.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.82% off the consensus price target high of $33.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 20.14% higher than the price target low of $29.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $23.16, the stock is -4.62% and -3.90% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.85 million and changing -2.11% at the moment leaves the stock -8.87% off its SMA200. AES registered 10.08% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -10.13%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.11 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $19.59.

The stock witnessed a -1.74% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.44%, and is -4.14% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.20% over the week and 2.21% over the month.

The AES Corporation (AES) has around 9100 employees, a market worth around $15.44B and $12.62B in sales. Fwd P/E is 12.05. Profit margin for the company is -4.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 24.38% and -22.52% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.20%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -31.80% this year.

The AES Corporation (AES) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 669.03M, and float is at 666.36M with Short Float at 1.98%.

The AES Corporation (AES) Insider Activity

A total of 38 insider transactions have happened at The AES Corporation (AES) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 23 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Gluski Andres,the company’sPresident and CEO. SEC filings show that Gluski Andres sold 748,625 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 28 at a price of $28.43 per share for a total of $21.28 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.29 million shares.

The AES Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 01 that MILLER JAMES H (Director) sold a total of 19,280 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 01 and was made at $21.68 per share for $0.42 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the AES stock.

The AES Corporation (AES): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) that is trading 4.50% up over the past 12 months and Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) that is -12.93% lower over the same period. Dominion Energy Inc. (D) is -31.89% down on the 1-year trading charts.