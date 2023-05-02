Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) down -28.98% since start of the year

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ: ASND) is -28.98% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $61.58 and a high of $134.52 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ASND stock was last observed hovering at around $69.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 16.78% off its average median price target of $129.94 for the next 12 months. It is also 50.89% off the consensus price target high of $176.63 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -7.59% lower than the price target low of $80.62 for the same period.

Currently trading at $86.74, the stock is 9.26% and -11.50% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.72 million and changing 23.99% at the moment leaves the stock -18.25% off its SMA200. ASND registered -11.94% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -16.40%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $86.72 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$8.64.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -20.10% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -28.20%, and is 8.74% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.19% over the week and 6.46% over the month.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) has around 797 employees, a market worth around $5.46B and $56.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 40.86% and -35.52% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-73.50%).

Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ascendis Pharma A/S is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/30/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -48.50% this year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 55.94M, and float is at 55.70M with Short Float at 8.89%.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Agenus Inc. (AGEN) that is trading -22.96% down over the past 12 months and Affimed N.V. (AFMD) that is -76.03% lower over the same period. Amgen Inc. (AMGN) is 0.32% up on the 1-year trading charts.