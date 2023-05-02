Ault Alliance Inc. (AULT) 2023 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 95.5% Upside

Ault Alliance Inc. (AMEX: AULT) is -30.20% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.08 and a high of $0.46 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AULT stock was last observed hovering at around $0.09 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $2.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 95.5% off the consensus price target high of $2.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 95.5% higher than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.09, the stock is -16.59% and -17.91% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.22 million and changing -5.42% at the moment leaves the stock -50.74% off its SMA200. AULT registered -78.99% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -50.12%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.90 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.91.

The stock witnessed a -8.85% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -31.21%, and is -7.97% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.21% over the week and 11.37% over the month.

Ault Alliance Inc. (AULT) has around 615 employees, a market worth around $36.29M and $134.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 3.64% and -81.41% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-42.00%).

Ault Alliance Inc. (AULT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ault Alliance Inc. (AULT) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ault Alliance Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/22/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -68.60% this year.

Ault Alliance Inc. (AULT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 313.43M, and float is at 309.32M with Short Float at 6.56%.

Ault Alliance Inc. (AULT) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at Ault Alliance Inc. (AULT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by AULT MILTON C III,the company’sExecutive Chairman. SEC filings show that AULT MILTON C III bought 250,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 26 at a price of $0.10 per share for a total of $24450.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 51.74 million shares.

Ault Alliance Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 25 that AULT MILTON C III (Executive Chairman) bought a total of 1,014,661 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 25 and was made at $0.09 per share for $95885.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 51.49 million shares of the AULT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 24, AULT MILTON C III (Executive Chairman) acquired 240,000 shares at an average price of $0.10 for $24264.0. The insider now directly holds 50,480,000 shares of Ault Alliance Inc. (AULT).