Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) down -11.06% since start of the year

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP) is -11.06% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.22 and a high of $9.28 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BLDP stock was last observed hovering at around $4.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.16% off its average median price target of $5.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 71.6% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 24 analysts, but current levels are -6.5% lower than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.26, the stock is -12.64% and -18.72% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.4 million and changing -3.62% at the moment leaves the stock -30.82% off its SMA200. BLDP registered -49.47% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -24.06%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.22 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$3.73.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -20.67% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -31.62%, and is -7.39% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.71% over the week and 3.99% over the month.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) has around 1296 employees, a market worth around $1.25B and $83.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 0.91% and -54.09% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-14.30%).

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) is a “Hold”. 24 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 16 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -50.20% this year.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 298.21M, and float is at 251.70M with Short Float at 12.49%.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) that is trading -59.38% down over the past 12 months and Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) that is 31.61% higher over the same period.