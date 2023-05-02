Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) up 17.63% since start of the year

Banco Santander S.A. (NYSE: SAN) is 17.63% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.26 and a high of $4.09 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SAN stock was last observed hovering at around $3.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0%.

Currently trading at $3.47, the stock is -7.85% and -6.68% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.36 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock 14.99% off its SMA200. SAN registered 19.24% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 32.95%.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -6.47% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.76%, and is -10.10% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.98% over the week and 1.47% over the month.

Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) has around 210169 employees, a market worth around $57.82B and $89.70B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.44. Profit margin for the company is 11.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 53.54% and -15.16% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.30%).

Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) is a “Overweight”. 24 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 16 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 21.20% this year.

Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 16.27B, and float is at 16.27B with Short Float at 0.05%.

Banco Santander S.A. (SAN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Bank of America Corporation (BAC) that is trading -21.11% down over the past 12 months. Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC) is -2.53% down on the 1-year trading charts.