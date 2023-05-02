Check out this: Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (CISO) could be on the verge of a big rally

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (NASDAQ: CISO) is -90.71% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.19 and a high of $10.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CISO stock was last observed hovering at around $0.21 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03%.

Currently trading at $0.24, the stock is -4.19% and -41.26% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.31 million and changing 11.65% at the moment leaves the stock -88.95% off its SMA200. CISO registered -93.87% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -93.04%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.06 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$1.65.

The stock witnessed a -28.24% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -82.96%, and is 15.68% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.76% over the week and 12.50% over the month.

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (CISO) has around 443 employees, a market worth around $35.52M and $46.50M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -72.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 21.44% and -97.63% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-36.50%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 26.30% this year.

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (CISO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 146.24M, and float is at 57.73M with Short Float at 5.71%.