China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI) down -57.25% since start of the year

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX: CPHI) is -57.25% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.29 and a high of $4.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CPHI stock was last observed hovering at around $0.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05% off its average median price target of $45.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 99.09% off the consensus price target high of $45.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 99.09% higher than the price target low of $45.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.41, the stock is 16.47% and -16.05% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.31 million and changing 13.89% at the moment leaves the stock -66.23% off its SMA200. CPHI registered -85.30% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -68.80%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.18 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$11.44.

The stock witnessed a 2.50% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -60.84%, and is 36.62% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 27.11% over the week and 20.67% over the month.

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI) has around 234 employees, a market worth around $3.30M and $8.10M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -49.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 41.38% and -90.12% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-33.80%).

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

China Pharma Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/14/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -2.50% this year.

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 6.44M, and float is at 2.34M with Short Float at 1.57%.

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading -10.83% down over the past 12 months and Sanofi (SNY) that is -1.26% lower over the same period. Novartis AG (NVS) is 13.66% up on the 1-year trading charts.