Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (CHD) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (NYSE: CHD) is 19.91% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $70.16 and a high of $100.21 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CHD stock was last observed hovering at around $97.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.46% off its average median price target of $96.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 12.92% off the consensus price target high of $111.00 offered by 23 analysts, but current levels are -16.46% lower than the price target low of $83.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $96.66, the stock is 6.40% and 10.98% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.62 million and changing -0.47% at the moment leaves the stock 17.18% off its SMA200. CHD registered -3.73% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 26.34%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.83 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $31.18.

The stock witnessed a 11.31% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.94%, and is 5.23% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.07% over the week and 1.47% over the month.

Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (CHD) has around 5250 employees, a market worth around $23.63B and $5.51B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 57.74 and Fwd P/E is 28.85. Profit margin for the company is 13.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 37.77% and -3.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.90%).

Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (CHD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (CHD) is a “Hold”. 23 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 4 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Church & Dwight Co. Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/28/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -49.30% this year.

Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (CHD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 246.00M, and float is at 243.43M with Short Float at 1.65%.

Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (CHD) Insider Activity

A total of 28 insider transactions have happened at Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (CHD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 23 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by DE MAYNADIER PATRICK D,the company’sEVP, Gen. Counsel & Secretary. SEC filings show that DE MAYNADIER PATRICK D sold 45,642 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 28 at a price of $97.06 per share for a total of $4.43 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10325.0 shares.

Church & Dwight Co. Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 28 that IRWIN BRADLEY C (Director) sold a total of 8,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 28 and was made at $97.48 per share for $0.78 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 35169.0 shares of the CHD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 28, IRWIN BRADLEY C (Director) disposed off 7,660 shares at an average price of $97.48 for $0.75 million. The insider now directly holds 43,169 shares of Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (CHD).

Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (CHD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) that is trading -4.19% down over the past 12 months. Ecolab Inc. (ECL) is -3.72% down on the 1-year trading charts.