Danaher Corporation (DHR) on Track to Reach $275.00 in a Year

Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) is -8.93% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $227.00 and a high of $303.82 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DHR stock was last observed hovering at around $236.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 4.82% off its average median price target of $275.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.1% off the consensus price target high of $356.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 3.31% higher than the price target low of $250.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $241.73, the stock is -2.45% and -2.43% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.8 million and changing 2.03% at the moment leaves the stock -8.24% off its SMA200. DHR registered -5.94% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -2.57%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.97 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.73.

The stock witnessed a -3.23% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.00%, and is -4.96% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.56% over the week and 2.18% over the month.

Danaher Corporation (DHR) has around 79000 employees, a market worth around $172.16B and $30.95B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 26.01 and Fwd P/E is 22.94. Profit margin for the company is 22.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 6.49% and -20.44% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.20%).

Danaher Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/20/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 13.70% this year.

Danaher Corporation (DHR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 729.40M, and float is at 639.38M with Short Float at 0.70%.

Danaher Corporation (DHR) Insider Activity

A total of 47 insider transactions have happened at Danaher Corporation (DHR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 28 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Stevens Raymond C,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Stevens Raymond C sold 8,410 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 25 at a price of $264.27 per share for a total of $2.22 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8394.0 shares.

Danaher Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 28 that Weidemanis Joakim (Executive Vice President) sold a total of 9,508 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 28 and was made at $266.60 per share for $2.53 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 71498.0 shares of the DHR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 15, Couchara Georgeann (SVP, Human Resources) disposed off 1,884 shares at an average price of $271.61 for $0.51 million. The insider now directly holds 2,588 shares of Danaher Corporation (DHR).

Danaher Corporation (DHR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Rogers Corporation (ROG) that is trading -41.42% down over the past 12 months. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) is -1.86% down on the 1-year trading charts.