Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) Analysis & Forecast for 2023

Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX: DNN) is -10.43% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.91 and a high of $1.53 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DNN stock was last observed hovering at around $1.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07% off its average median price target of $1.99 for the next 12 months. It is also 73.52% off the consensus price target high of $3.89 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 7.21% higher than the price target low of $1.11 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.03, the stock is -0.72% and -5.87% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.52 million and changing -6.36% at the moment leaves the stock -13.68% off its SMA200. DNN registered -24.26% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -17.60%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $47.83 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $38.94.

The stock witnessed a -6.36% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -29.93%, and is 0.98% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.76% over the week and 4.54% over the month.

Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) has around 66 employees, a market worth around $820.34M and $12.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 79.23. Profit margin for the company is 84.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.19% and -32.68% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.60%).

Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Denison Mines Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -26.70% this year.

Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 823.61M, and float is at 810.72M with Short Float at 4.47%.

Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 6 times.

Denison Mines Corp. (DNN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) that is trading -38.91% down over the past 12 months and Cameco Corporation (CCJ) that is 5.12% higher over the same period. Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) is -44.37% down on the 1-year trading charts.