Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE: YMM) is -18.75% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.58 and a high of $10.18 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The YMM stock was last observed hovering at around $6.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.1% off its average median price target of $81.09 for the next 12 months. It is also 93.74% off the consensus price target high of $103.76 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 88.34% higher than the price target low of $55.76 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.50, the stock is -6.98% and -9.62% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.38 million and changing 1.56% at the moment leaves the stock -12.04% off its SMA200. YMM registered 30.00% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 31.58%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.67 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.84.

The stock witnessed a -15.14% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -20.34%, and is 5.86% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.92% over the week and 4.68% over the month.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) has around 6795 employees, a market worth around $6.93B and $972.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 116.07 and Fwd P/E is 14.77. Profit margin for the company is 6.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 41.92% and -36.15% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.80%).

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 106.10% this year.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.06B, and float is at 944.78M with Short Float at 4.54%.