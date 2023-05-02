GD Culture Group Limited (GDC) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

GD Culture Group Limited (NASDAQ: GDC) is 1384.11% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.80 and a high of $24.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GDC stock was last observed hovering at around $2.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 28.5%.

Currently trading at $31.00, the stock is 1103.09% and 919.94% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 12.01 million and changing 1140.00% at the moment leaves the stock 492.35% off its SMA200. GDC registered 30.64% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 513.25%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $25.09 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$9.10.

The stock witnessed a 1073.75% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 696.92%, and is 1290.07% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 295.73% over the week and 79.72% over the month.

GD Culture Group Limited (GDC) has around 20 employees, a market worth around $50.84M and $0.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 1622.22% and 26.02% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-12.10%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 98.10% this year.

GD Culture Group Limited (GDC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.84M, and float is at 0.96M with Short Float at 2.44%.

GD Culture Group Limited (GDC) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at GD Culture Group Limited (GDC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times.