Gen Digital Inc. (GEN) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: GEN) is -17.59% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.52 and a high of $26.83 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GEN stock was last observed hovering at around $17.67 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01%.

Currently trading at $17.66, the stock is 0.82% and -1.15% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.1 million and changing -0.06% at the moment leaves the stock -17.21% off its SMA200. GEN registered -31.39% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -19.10%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.65 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.74.

The stock witnessed a 5.24% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -22.17%, and is 0.68% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.03% over the week and 1.99% over the month.

Gen Digital Inc. (GEN) has around 2700 employees, a market worth around $11.34B and $3.11B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.54 and Fwd P/E is 8.65. Profit margin for the company is 17.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.79% and -34.18% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.90%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 21.90% this year.

Gen Digital Inc. (GEN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 647.00M, and float is at 610.17M with Short Float at 2.49%.

Gen Digital Inc. (GEN) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Gen Digital Inc. (GEN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by DERSE NATALIE MARIE,the company’sCFO. SEC filings show that DERSE NATALIE MARIE sold 1,033 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 16 at a price of $21.10 per share for a total of $21796.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.24 million shares.

Gen Digital Inc. (GEN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) that is trading 5.50% up over the past 12 months and Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) that is 1.75% higher over the same period.