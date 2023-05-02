Getaround Inc. (GETR) – The 72.46% Upside Potential Remains

Getaround Inc. (NYSE: GETR) is -42.27% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.23 and a high of $10.17 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GETR stock was last observed hovering at around $0.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.08% off its average median price target of $1.38 for the next 12 months. It is also 74.67% off the consensus price target high of $1.50 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 69.6% higher than the price target low of $1.25 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.38, the stock is 4.07% and -6.59% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.79 million and changing -18.02% at the moment leaves the stock -93.01% off its SMA200. GETR registered -96.16% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -96.19%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.15 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$5.45.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 34.54% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -40.15%, and is -38.25% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 43.59% over the week and 22.49% over the month.

Getaround Inc. (GETR) has around 262 employees, a market worth around $35.79M and $59.89M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 63.57% and -96.30% from its 52-week high.

Getaround Inc. (GETR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Getaround Inc. (GETR) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Getaround Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/30/2023.

Getaround Inc. (GETR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 92.09M, and float is at 80.55M with Short Float at 0.62%.

Getaround Inc. (GETR) Insider Activity

A total of 27 insider transactions have happened at Getaround Inc. (GETR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 27 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Fahimi Kasra Sy,the company’sChief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that Fahimi Kasra Sy bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 15 at a price of $1.14 per share for a total of $11400.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 35571.0 shares.