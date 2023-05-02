HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (HUBC) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (NASDAQ: HUBC) is -94.13% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.80 and a high of $16.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HUBC stock was last observed hovering at around $0.82 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.09%.

Currently trading at $0.73, the stock is -38.18% and -71.62% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.93 million and changing -11.00% at the moment leaves the stock -91.04% off its SMA200. HUBC registered a loss of -92.81% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.65 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$2.00.

The stock witnessed a -47.02% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -92.52%, and is -32.17% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.97% over the week and 10.77% over the month.

HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (HUBC) has around 548 employees, a market worth around $84.14M and $69.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is -9.51% and -95.73% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-12.90%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -379.40% this year.

HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (HUBC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 102.27M, and float is at 98.22M with Short Float at 1.09%.