KBR Inc. (KBR) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

KBR Inc. (NYSE: KBR) is 12.05% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $41.96 and a high of $58.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The KBR stock was last observed hovering at around $56.73 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.43% off its average median price target of $70.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.83% off the consensus price target high of $72.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 3.02% higher than the price target low of $61.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $59.16, the stock is 5.15% and 7.93% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.16 million and changing 4.28% at the moment leaves the stock 15.80% off its SMA200. KBR registered 18.80% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 28.33%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.41 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.23.

The stock witnessed a 8.79% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 18.04%, and is 3.54% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.29% over the week and 1.80% over the month.

KBR Inc. (KBR) has around 30000 employees, a market worth around $8.04B and $6.56B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 49.38 and Fwd P/E is 16.41. Profit margin for the company is 2.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 40.99% and 2.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.40%).

KBR Inc. (KBR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for KBR Inc. (KBR) is a “Buy”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

KBR Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 556.10% this year.

KBR Inc. (KBR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 139.00M, and float is at 135.80M with Short Float at 3.65%.

KBR Inc. (KBR) Insider Activity

A total of 65 insider transactions have happened at KBR Inc. (KBR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 29 and purchases happening 36 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by LYLES LESTER L,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that LYLES LESTER L sold 17,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 09 at a price of $54.81 per share for a total of $0.93 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60462.0 shares.

KBR Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 21 that Myles Jennifer (EVP, Chief People Officer) sold a total of 4,714 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 21 and was made at $54.49 per share for $0.26 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 69902.0 shares of the KBR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 16, Myles Jennifer (EVP, Chief People Officer) disposed off 1,449 shares at an average price of $50.36 for $72965.0. The insider now directly holds 49,236 shares of KBR Inc. (KBR).

KBR Inc. (KBR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Primoris Services Corporation (PRIM) that is trading 6.63% up over the past 12 months and Granite Construction Incorporated (GVA) that is 27.99% higher over the same period. Eni S.p.A. (E) is 7.13% up on the 1-year trading charts.