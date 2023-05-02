Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 18.38% Change This Year

Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: LAZR) is 18.38% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.91 and a high of $13.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LAZR stock was last observed hovering at around $6.02 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.16%.

Currently trading at $5.86, the stock is -0.31% and -17.55% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.02 million and changing -2.66% at the moment leaves the stock -19.88% off its SMA200. LAZR registered -55.37% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -21.66%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $56.13 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$5.41.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -6.84% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.48%, and is 4.46% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.17% over the week and 5.55% over the month.

Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) has around 600 employees, a market worth around $2.11B and $40.70M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 49.87% and -56.24% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-76.60%).

Luminar Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -82.10% this year.

Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 364.45M, and float is at 235.87M with Short Float at 29.86%.

Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Jepsen Mary Lou,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Jepsen Mary Lou bought 10,109 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 16 at a price of $6.66 per share for a total of $67281.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 55584.0 shares.

Luminar Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 16 that AEG Holdings, LLC (Director) bought a total of 7,953 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 16 and was made at $6.65 per share for $52910.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 39569.0 shares of the LAZR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 15, Tempesta Daniel David (Director) acquired 3,325 shares at an average price of $6.92 for $23017.0. The insider now directly holds 115,921 shares of Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR).