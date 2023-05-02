Mattel Inc. (MAT) Is Down -1.18% in 2023 With Lots of Room to Run

Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) is -1.18% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.36 and a high of $26.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MAT stock was last observed hovering at around $18.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.37%.

Currently trading at $17.63, the stock is 0.25% and 1.07% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.39 million and changing -2.06% at the moment leaves the stock -9.11% off its SMA200. MAT registered -28.54% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -5.32%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.52 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.29.

The stock witnessed a -1.18% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.32%, and is 2.44% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.46% over the week and 2.47% over the month.

Mattel Inc. (MAT) has around 33900 employees, a market worth around $6.24B and $5.21B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 23.89 and Fwd P/E is 11.78. Profit margin for the company is 11.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 14.78% and -34.68% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.30%).

Mattel Inc. (MAT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Mattel Inc. (MAT) is a “Buy”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Mattel Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -56.70% this year.

Mattel Inc. (MAT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 354.99M, and float is at 352.67M with Short Float at 3.35%.

Mattel Inc. (MAT) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Mattel Inc. (MAT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 8 times.

Mattel Inc. (MAT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI) that is 0.95% higher over the past 12 months. Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) is 3.25% up on the 1-year trading charts.