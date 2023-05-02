MAXR Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR) Now

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE: MAXR) is 2.40% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.51 and a high of $52.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MAXR stock was last observed hovering at around $52.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.26%.

Currently trading at $52.98, the stock is 1.95% and 3.07% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.05 million and changing 0.49% at the moment leaves the stock 46.02% off its SMA200. MAXR registered 57.96% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 143.81%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.84 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $31.47.

The stock witnessed a 4.00% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.11%, and is 0.34% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.21% over the week and 0.34% over the month.

Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR) has around 4600 employees, a market worth around $4.00B and $1.60B in sales. Fwd P/E is 27.69. Profit margin for the company is -9.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 202.57% and 0.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.20%).

Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR) is a “Underweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Maxar Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -422.60% this year.

Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 74.60M, and float is at 72.21M with Short Float at 3.70%.

Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR) Insider Activity

A total of 78 insider transactions have happened at Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 49 and purchases happening 29 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ZAHLER ERIC J,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that ZAHLER ERIC J sold 10,060 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 15 at a price of $50.80 per share for a total of $0.51 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21178.0 shares.

Maxar Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 14 that ZAHLER ERIC J (Director) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 14 and was made at $50.95 per share for $0.25 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 31238.0 shares of the MAXR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 06, JABLONSKY DANIEL L (President and CEO) disposed off 17,500 shares at an average price of $51.28 for $0.9 million. The insider now directly holds 541,434 shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR).