Meiwu Technology Company Limited (WNW) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 17.30% Change This Year

Meiwu Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ: WNW) is 17.30% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.16 and a high of $2.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The WNW stock was last observed hovering at around $0.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02%.

Currently trading at $0.22, the stock is 14.14% and 14.39% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.73 million and changing 13.73% at the moment leaves the stock -65.94% off its SMA200. WNW registered -68.40% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -77.14%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of -$1.51 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.65.

The stock witnessed a 24.47% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.99%, and is 9.45% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 17.04% over the week and 10.77% over the month.

Meiwu Technology Company Limited (WNW) has around 53 employees, a market worth around $10.12M and $5.90M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -90.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 40.03% and -91.70% from its 52-week high.

The EPS is expected to grow by 52.80% this year.

Meiwu Technology Company Limited (WNW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 39.38M, and float is at 32.70M with Short Float at 0.65%.