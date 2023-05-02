MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) Is Up 14.77% in 2023 With Lots of Room to Run

MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE: MTG) is 14.77% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.38 and a high of $15.76 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MTG stock was last observed hovering at around $14.87 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05% off its average median price target of $17.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.11% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -6.57% lower than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.92, the stock is 6.77% and 10.14% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.42 million and changing 0.34% at the moment leaves the stock 9.63% off its SMA200. MTG registered 11.84% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 12.60%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.69.

The stock witnessed a 12.35% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.34%, and is 4.26% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.35% over the week and 1.86% over the month.

MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) has around 683 employees, a market worth around $4.26B and $1.17B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.34 and Fwd P/E is 6.72. Profit margin for the company is 73.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 31.16% and -5.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.20%).

MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

MGIC Investment Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 51.00% this year.

MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 296.10M, and float is at 285.32M with Short Float at 4.29%.

MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) Insider Activity

A total of 79 insider transactions have happened at MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 31 and purchases happening 48 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Poliner Gary A.,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Poliner Gary A. sold 8,296 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 27 at a price of $13.92 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8821.0 shares.

MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Rocket Companies Inc. (RKT) that is trading -3.12% down over the past 12 months and UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) that is 61.25% higher over the same period. Walker & Dunlop Inc. (WD) is -45.44% down on the 1-year trading charts.