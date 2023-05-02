Millennium Group International Holdings Limited (MGIH) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Millennium Group International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: MGIH) is -35.83% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.59 and a high of $4.63 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MGIH stock was last observed hovering at around $1.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.16%.

Currently trading at $2.06, the stock is -1.20% and -1.20% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.83 million and changing 8.42% at the moment leaves the stock -1.20% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.31 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.78.

Millennium Group International Holdings Limited (MGIH) has around 861 employees, a market worth around $24.06M and $66.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.69. Profit margin for the company is 6.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 29.56% and -55.53% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.30%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 11.20% this year.

Millennium Group International Holdings Limited (MGIH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 11.25M, and float is at 11.14M with Short Float at 0.00%.