Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NERV): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:NERV Stock Is Going Next

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NERV) is 136.48% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.26 and a high of $15.27 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NERV stock was last observed hovering at around $2.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.96% off its average median price target of $7.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 53.0% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 46.29% higher than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.76, the stock is 64.95% and 82.96% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.56 million and changing 34.29% at the moment leaves the stock -5.67% off its SMA200. NERV registered -13.78% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 31.47%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.51.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 130.67% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 62.07%, and is 57.32% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 23.47% over the week and 15.78% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 198.41% and -75.38% from its 52-week high.

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NERV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NERV) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/07/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 35.70% this year.

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NERV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 5.34M, and float is at 5.16M with Short Float at 2.05%.

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NERV) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NERV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NERV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) that is 14.22% higher over the past 12 months. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY) is -86.69% down on the 1-year trading charts.